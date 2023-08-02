Open Menu

Police, PSCA Adopt Joint Strategy To Maintain Law & Order

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Police, PSCA adopt joint strategy to maintain law & order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have adopted a joint operational strategy to maintain law and order in Lahore.

As part of this strategy, monitoring of Safe City cameras at targeted points and patrolling is being carried out.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, SP Amara Sherazi informed that the night patrolling SPs are supervising all the operations from Safe Cities Headquarters.

A total number of 72 Dolphin teams and 30 Police Response Unit teams are actively performing their duties. All patrolling teams are equipped with backup through Safe City cameras. Police communication officers and technical teams are ensuring 24/7 city surveillance at the Safe Cities Center. All resources are being utilized to counter criminal elements. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency situation, citizens are urged to report immediately to the emergency helpline 15.

