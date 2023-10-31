Police & PSCA arrest 3-member dacoit gang in joint operation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In a significant collaborative effort between Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), a notorious three-member dacoit gang arrested from Johar Town on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence provided by the vigilant Safe City Team, Johar Town Police swiftly apprehended the gang.

The operation showcased the remarkable effectiveness of the Safe Cities cameras in tracking down the suspects, who were involved in a series of criminal activities, causing distress to the citizens of Lahore.

Upon identification, the police were immediately dispatched to apprehend the suspects, who were subsequently taken into custody and charged in accordance with the law.

SP Babar Javaid, leading the operation, emphasized the ongoing commitment to using Safe City cameras as a formidable tool to combat such crimes, reassuring citizens that efforts to maintain safety and security are unwavering.

Citizens were encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities by contacting the emergency helpline at 15.