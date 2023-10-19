Open Menu

Police, PSCA Arrest Drug Dealer

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority apprehended a drug dealer and recovered one kg and 60 grams of hashish from his possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority apprehended a drug dealer and recovered one kg and 60 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Safe Cities Monitoring Team spotted the accused Waqas with drugs at the railway chowk. A case has been registered against the accused.

SP Ahmed Zunair, highlighting the determination to eliminate the drugs, declared that the crackdown on drug dealers would continue.

