Police & PSCA Arrest Drug Dealer In Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Police & PSCA arrest drug dealer in joint operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in a joint effort arrested a drug

dealer from the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, utilizing live monitoring through PSCA cameras,

the team targeted a suspect who was under surveillance.

The drug dealer, Waqas Liaqat, was arrested in possession of illegal drugs.

The Safe Cities Monitoring team spotted the accused with drugs at the Railway Chowk.

The Naulkha police reached the spot and recovered 1.6-kg of hashish from the accused.

A case has been filed against the accused.

