Police, PSCA arrest proclaim offender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious criminal with the cooperation of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The suspect identified as Sanaullah was wanted by police in connection

with murder of eight people and involvement in four cases of terrorism.

The outlaw committed multiple heinous crimes, including the murder of

four people, including his mother-in-law, in 2018. Additionally, he was

also involved in the murder of four people in the jurisdiction of Durgai

police station in 2020 and 2021.

ASP Sidra Khan emphasized that further investigations were ongoing

to unravel more details and charges against the arrested suspect.