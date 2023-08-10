Police & PSCA jointly arrest 3 drug-dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority collaborated and arrested three drug dealers in a joint operation here on Thursday.

In a series of joint operations, Lahore Police and the PSCA successfully apprehended a group of drug-dealers. Utilizing live monitoring through the PSCA cameras, they targeted the suspects, who were under surveillance. Prominent drugs dealer Farhan was arrested along with his accomplices for supplying drugs. The Safe Cities Monitoring Team observed the accused with drugs in the Baghbanpura area.

The area police came into action and recovered two kilograms of hashish and two pistols from the accused.

Following the arrests, cases were registered against all the accused, and investigation was currently under way. SP Waqar Azeem, emphasising the commitment to eradicating the drug menace, announced that the crackdown on drug dealers would continue. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities they observe to the 15 helpline number.