Police & PSCA launch anti-smog initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday launched a collaborative anti-smog crackdown and stern action will be taken against smoky vehicles in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the operation is being monitored by SSP Operations Ali Raza via Safe City cameras with the field force impounding smoke-emitting vehicles upon detection.

This crackdown, under the direct guidance of the Punjab chief minister, extends to vehicles dispersing dust, mud, and sand, ensuring that pollution-causing sources are held accountable.