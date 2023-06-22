Police, PSCA recover kidnapped child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority collaborated to swiftly rescue a 7-month-old child who had been kidnapped.

The operation, led by Qila Gujjar Singh Police in coordination with the Safe City Authority, resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child "Subhan".

A woman namely Farzana had picked up a sleeping child in the house, on which the child's parents called the police on 15 Emergency Number about abduction. Qila Gujjar Singh police took immediate action and started search for the child through Safe City cameras.

Through the vigilance of the Safe City cameras, the perpetrator, Farzana, was identified.

Promptly, the police apprehended the suspect and successfully reunited the child with his family.

Parents expressed gratitude to Police and Safe Cities Authority for swift recovery of the child.

SP Arslan Zahid disclosed that the motive behind the kidnapping was an attempt to sell the child for a sum of two and a half lakh rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal proceedings are now underway.

He urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their surroundings to the emergency helpline 15.