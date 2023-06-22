Open Menu

Police, PSCA Recover Kidnapped Child

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Police, PSCA recover kidnapped child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority collaborated to swiftly rescue a 7-month-old child who had been kidnapped.

The operation, led by Qila Gujjar Singh Police in coordination with the Safe City Authority, resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child "Subhan".

A woman namely Farzana had picked up a sleeping child in the house, on which the child's parents called the police on 15 Emergency Number about abduction. Qila Gujjar Singh police took immediate action and started search for the child through Safe City cameras.

Through the vigilance of the Safe City cameras, the perpetrator, Farzana, was identified.

Promptly, the police apprehended the suspect and successfully reunited the child with his family.

Parents expressed gratitude to Police and Safe Cities Authority for swift recovery of the child.

SP Arslan Zahid disclosed that the motive behind the kidnapping was an attempt to sell the child for a sum of two and a half lakh rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal proceedings are now underway.

He urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their surroundings to the emergency helpline 15.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Kidnapping Punjab Arslan Women Family

Recent Stories

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

1 minute ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

5 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

18 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

23 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

2 hours ago
 PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

2 hours ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan