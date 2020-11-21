Police-PU sign MoU for cooperation in education, research

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that cooperation of universities, colleges and public and private institutions is needed to promote education and research and formulate new policies for solving administrative and social problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that cooperation of universities, colleges and public and private institutions is needed to promote education and research and formulate new policies for solving administrative and social problems.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation, led by Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, at Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The Research and Development Branch of the Punjab Police and the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies of the Punjab University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the occasion to improve the evidence-based services of the Punjab Police and to establish its initiatives on research basis. The IGP and the PU vice chancellor signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

The IGP said that identifying challenges by sharing and mutual coordination makes it easier to develop a strategy to address them. He said that for the same purpose, the Punjab Police was launching an internship programme very soon to provide practical experience and learning opportunities to the PU students. Under the programme, the university students would conduct research in different police offices for eight weeks for their research projects and the opportunity of internship would be provided so that they not only get acquainted with the office matters but also give recommendations and suggestions based on their observation for improvement in operational procedures.

He said that the Punjab Police were fully aware of its social responsibilities as an institution as well as protection of life and property of people, prevention of crime. In this regard, further enhanced bilateral cooperation and exchange programme with the institutions concerned would be increased, he added.

The Punjab University delegation informed the IG Punjab that human resources would be shared between the Punjab Police and the university for teaching cooperation in the criminology programme and study tours of the Punjab University students would be arranged at various offices of the Police Department.

The PU vice chancellor said that students studying in the degree programme of Criminology would identify the challenges through research and also offer solutions to these problems while the Punjab University Research and Development would provide technical assistance to the Punjab Police in necessary research activities when required.

Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, while appreciating the MoU said that the Punjab Police were diligently performing its duties of protection and service people even in challenging environment.

Additional IGs, DIGs, Director, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Dr Rubina Zakir, Dr Sobia Khurram and Coordinator Department of Criminology Dr Muhammad Ramzan with other officers were also present.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab also presented a commemorative shield of the Punjab Police to the PU vice chancellor.