Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police, public and media set to jointly combat crime effectively: Dr. Umar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior Superintendent Poice (SSP) Dr. Umar and ASP Faiza Tanveer Wednesday said that police and media were set to integrate their efforts to combat crime effectively. Abbottabad police is committed to a comprehensive series of actions aimed at curbing criminal elements, they said while expressed these views during an introductory session at the Abbottabad Press Club.

President of the Abbottabad Press Club, Raja Muhammad Haroon, provided insights to journalists and police officers.

SSP Dr. Umar said that the collaboration between the public, police and media was considered pivotal in creating a safer community.

Acknowledging the media's role as both observer and communicator, he said that the role of the media was of instrumental nature in providing information that may not be readily accessible to law enforcement agencies in various locations.

ASP Faiza Tanveer urged the public to verify the information before sharing it on social media, underscoring the severe consequences of false accusations and the spread of misinformation.

SSP Dr. Umar and ASP Fazia Tanveer reaffirmed their commitment to delivering the best security services to the public, emphasizing that baseless propaganda and false information would not deter their mission.

