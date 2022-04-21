UrduPoint.com

Police, Public Communication Vital For Eradicating Crime: DPO Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Police, public communication vital for eradicating crime: DPO Abbottabad

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Babar Zahoor Afridi Thursday said that the police department was responsible for the protection of life and property of the people, police can never be successful without public support.

Talking to the media at Havelian Press Club, the DPO said the police had always achieved success with the masses' cooperation, in this regard communication between police and public was vital for the eradication of crimes from the society.

Afridi said that journalists are the eye of a society, people share their issues with media persons while the purpose and importance of journalism are to inform society with the information they need to live their lives, Information that they need to make decisions about different things.

DPO said that the police have succeeded in identifying issues in the society with the cooperation of the media and its positive criticism, he said the media should continue its guidance, especially regarding the drug dealers who are playing with the future of our children and our country.

