Police-public cooperation key to improved security: IG KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Inspector General (IG) of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, inaugurated the renovated and upgraded City Police Station in Charsadda during his official visit to the district.

The ceremony was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagvi, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Qaiser Khan, local political leaders, traders, Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) members, police officers, and senior army officials.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Masood Ahmed briefed the IG on the newly installed surveillance cameras and advanced facilities introduced in the police station.

The IG commended the developmental work and praised the efforts of DPO Masood Ahmed and his team for modernizing the station and improving public services.

Speaking at the event, IG Akhtar Hayat Khan stated that the renovation and incorporation of modern technology would not only enhance police efficiency but also provide a safer environment for the residents.

He highlighted the establishment of a modern Command and Control Center and an Interrogation Room to strengthen security and investigative capabilities in the sensitive region of Charsadda.

The IG said that under this initiative, 400 new cameras are being installed across the police station, significantly improving surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

The Command and Control Center will facilitate centralized oversight of Charsadda City and its surrounding police stations, ensuring better coordination and security.

IG Akhtar Hayat Khan appreciated the growing cooperation between the police and the public, emphasizing that the police’s role extends beyond crime prevention to addressing public concerns and building trust.

He remarked, “When the bond between the police and the public strengthens, the security situation improves significantly.”

He further expressed hope that the upgraded City Police Station would serve as a model for similar initiatives in other police stations across Charsadda and the province, enhancing overall security and law enforcement standards.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Charsadda's elected representatives with the police, describing their partnership as a “model of development and peace” that could benefit the entire province.

Reflecting on Pashtun cultural values and the traditional Jirga system, he said that , “Our cultural principles emphasize resolving issues through mutual understanding, which leads to long-lasting and successful outcomes. Reviving and integrating this cultural model is essential in addressing modern challenges.”

In his concluding remarks, the IG stressed the need for dedication and hard work in fulfilling social and national responsibilities, ensuring a secure and prosperous environment for the people.