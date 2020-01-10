Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Friday said police and public coordination was being ensured through community policing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Friday said police and public coordination was being ensured through community policing.

Addressing a Juma prayers gathering at Jamia Masjid Bilal here on Friday, he said that open courts were being organised at police station level to resolve public complaints at their doorstep to restore public trust in the Police Department.

He said that tight security arrangements were being ensured at mosques, markets, educational institutes and other places.

He urged citizens to cooperated with police to make a crime-free society. He directed police officers to pay focus on social issues of their respective areas.

SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DSP Tahir Majeed and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.