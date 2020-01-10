UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police-public Coordination Being Ensured: RPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Friday said police and public coordination was being ensured through community policing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Friday said police and public coordination was being ensured through community policing.

Addressing a Juma prayers gathering at Jamia Masjid Bilal here on Friday, he said that open courts were being organised at police station level to resolve public complaints at their doorstep to restore public trust in the Police Department.

He said that tight security arrangements were being ensured at mosques, markets, educational institutes and other places.

He urged citizens to cooperated with police to make a crime-free society. He directed police officers to pay focus on social issues of their respective areas.

SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DSP Tahir Majeed and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

2 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

2 minutes ago

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

2 minutes ago

Iran says Canadian delegation en route over plane ..

22 minutes ago

Osaka battles, Kvitova cruises to Brisbane semis

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.