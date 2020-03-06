UrduPoint.com
Police, Public Joint Efforts Needed To Control Crime: CPO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:33 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak stressed the need for joint efforts of police and public to control crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak stressed the need for joint efforts of police and public to control crime.

Addressing an open court at Jamia Mosque Basti Chatha in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station after Jumma prayer, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that it was top priority of the police to protect life and property of the masses. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make the society crime-free.

He said that public complaints were being resolved on top priority under open door policy of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed police officers to cooperate with public and provide public-friendly environment at police stations.

He urged citizens to contact his office in case of any complaint against police officers.

On this occasion, people reported him different complaints and directed concerned officers to resolve the complaint on merit.

