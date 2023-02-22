Police-public liaison must for maintaining peace: RPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Outgoing Regional Police Officer Muhammad Salim Marwat has said the liaison between people and police was a must for maintaining peace in any area.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of journalists here at his office.

The regional police officer said the transfers and postings were part of government jobs, adding, he would never forget the love of the people of Dera Ismail Khan. He said he will stay in touch with the people of this area even after his retirement.