UrduPoint.com

Police, Public Relation Vital To Curb Crime: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday underlined the need to promote police public cooperation to curb crime in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday underlined the need to promote police public cooperation to curb crime in the city.

Islamabad police was making all out efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens, the IGP said while listening grievances of citizens during open court here. "It is our prime responsibility to resolve public issues on priority and purely on merit," he remarked.

The capital police chief strictly directed all zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers as well as drug suppliers. "No one would be allowed to ruin the precious lives of our young generation " he said.

The IGP listened the problems of the citizens and directed the concerned officers to resolve them on priority and report in the given time frame.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured through unbiased approach towards public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Young All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ethiopia Urges WHO to Investigate Director-General ..

Ethiopia Urges WHO to Investigate Director-General's Alleged Support for Tigray ..

29 seconds ago
 President condoles with Chairman Senate over death ..

President condoles with Chairman Senate over death of brother

30 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Fawad Hussain condoles with Chairman Sen ..

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain condoles with Chairman Senate over death of his brother

32 seconds ago
 ITP issues 50,931 fine tickets over major violatio ..

ITP issues 50,931 fine tickets over major violations during last month

34 seconds ago
 Le Drian Says Will Visit Ukraine Together With Bae ..

Le Drian Says Will Visit Ukraine Together With Baerbock

3 minutes ago
 London Tops List of Best Cities for Young Entrepre ..

London Tops List of Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.