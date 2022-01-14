Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday underlined the need to promote police public cooperation to curb crime in the city.

Islamabad police was making all out efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens, the IGP said while listening grievances of citizens during open court here. "It is our prime responsibility to resolve public issues on priority and purely on merit," he remarked.

The capital police chief strictly directed all zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers as well as drug suppliers. "No one would be allowed to ruin the precious lives of our young generation " he said.

The IGP listened the problems of the citizens and directed the concerned officers to resolve them on priority and report in the given time frame.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured through unbiased approach towards public.