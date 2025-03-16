Open Menu

Police Public School Upgraded

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Police Public School upgraded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police Public School (PPS) has officially been granted higher secondary school status, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey toward providing quality education.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, during his visit to the school on Sunday said that the construction of the new college block is in its final stages and will soon be completed.

He emphasized the importance of quality education in shaping the future of children. "Children are our future, providing them with a high-quality learning environment fosters positive activities and growth," he stated.

He further assured that, by the grace of Allah, the project will be fully operational before the commencement of the next academic session.

"The installation of false ceilings and tiles was in the final stages, after which the painting work will begin," he added.

He expressed confidence that Police Public School & College Multan, with its excellent learning environment and highly qualified faculty, will serve as a cornerstone for future generations. He urged the public and police personnel to enroll their children in the institution, highlighting that the tuition fee was highly affordable. He said that the financially disadvantaged students were offered free admission to ensure access to education.

This initiative aims to empower children with knowledge and equip them for a brighter future.

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

1 hour ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

2 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

3 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

4 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

5 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

5 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

6 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan