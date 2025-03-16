Police Public School upgraded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police Public School (PPS) has officially been granted higher secondary school status, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey toward providing quality education.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, during his visit to the school on Sunday said that the construction of the new college block is in its final stages and will soon be completed.

He emphasized the importance of quality education in shaping the future of children. "Children are our future, providing them with a high-quality learning environment fosters positive activities and growth," he stated.

He further assured that, by the grace of Allah, the project will be fully operational before the commencement of the next academic session.

"The installation of false ceilings and tiles was in the final stages, after which the painting work will begin," he added.

He expressed confidence that Police Public School & College Multan, with its excellent learning environment and highly qualified faculty, will serve as a cornerstone for future generations. He urged the public and police personnel to enroll their children in the institution, highlighting that the tuition fee was highly affordable. He said that the financially disadvantaged students were offered free admission to ensure access to education.

This initiative aims to empower children with knowledge and equip them for a brighter future.