Police Pukar 15 receive 60,075 phone calls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police Pukar 15 Centralized System received 60,075 phone calls during month of July 2020 and thousands of them were responded immediately.

"Police Pukar 15 Centralized System provided immediate help to the callers, responding to 4,217 phone calls as well as provided guiadance to 2564 phone calls," the press release said, adding that 40,367 phone calls were declared as fake complaints.

One hundred-forty phone calls were related to traffic issues.

Under Punjab Safe Authority, Police Pukar 15 Centralized System has been extending their fully cooperation to citizens.