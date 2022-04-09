Police Pukar 15 response to 2,774 calls

Punjab Police Helpline, Police Pukar 15 responded to 2,774 phone calls seeking emergency help from police during month of March 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Police Helpline, Police Pukar 15 responded to 2,774 phone calls seeking emergency help from police during month of March 2022.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Punjab Police Helpline, Police Pukar 15 received 63,299 phone calls from people during month of March 2022 who sought help from Bahawalpur police.

He said the police provided 2,774 people with help immediately while responding to their phone calls. He added that Bahawalpur police also provided guidance to people on 4,399 phone calls.

He said that 1,770 phone calls were considered as fake or irrelevant phone calls. Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar urged citizens avoid making fake and wrong phone calls to Police Pukar 15 Helpline.