Police 'Pukar 15' Urged For Immediate Response To Public Calls

Muhammad Irfan 7 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has urged the Police Helpline 'Pukar 15' to immediate make response to phone calls made by citizens seeking police help.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that Police Helpline Pukar 15 was established as a sign of positive change in police department and extending help to people.

"Following the vision of Punjab chief minister and Punjab Inspector General of Police, Pukar 15 had been equipped with modern scientific equipment and devices to increase police skills and capabilities to combat crimes," he said.

He warned of stern departmental action against those police officials who would commit negligence and not make response to phone calls made by people seeking immediate police help.

