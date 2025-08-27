Open Menu

Police Put On High Alert In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) DPO Capt (Retd Tariq Wilayat here on Wednesday put the police force

on a high alert to respond to expected flood situation and help people at risk.

Monsoon rains and rise in water levels in rivers have prompted officials

to take preemptive measures in DG Khan, a district that lies between hill

torrents of Suleman Mountain Range in the west and mighty Indus river

to its east.

Water level in Indus and hill torrents has not yet reached at dangerous level,

citizens said.

Taking preemptive measures, the DPO ordered the SDPOs and SHOs

to remain in the field and a survey of rural areas that could possibly be

hit by flood waters was in progress, police spokesman said in a statement.

Police officials were also visiting various places making public announcements

to advise people to remain alert, shift to safer places and avoid unnecessary

movement.

The district administration was in contact with the police to activate support

mechanism to help people as and when required.

People have been told to convey information to police via 15, police station

concerned or phone number ‘064-9260113’ in case of any emergency situation.

