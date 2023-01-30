Police put on high alert in Karachi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday ordered the department to remain on high alert keeping in view the blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday ordered the department to remain on high alert keeping in view the blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines.

He instructed to tighten the security at all religious places including mosques, Imam Bargahs and others.

Sindh Police chief said the patrolling and snap checking should be made stricter and effective. Crackdown on crimes should be made successful through advanced surveillance and intelligence collection in the areas.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said continuous communication should be maintained with other law enforcement agencies including at zonal, districts and police stations level.