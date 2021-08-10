UrduPoint.com

Police Put On High Alert In Muharram: DIG Bannu

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:04 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) , Bannu Region, Sajjad Ali Khan has said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized to provide security to the Majalis and processions of Ashura during Muhrram-ul- Haram

Talking to a delegation of Bannu Press Club at his office here on Tuesday, DIG said that police were holding talks with all stakeholders including Ulema from all schools of thought to maintain peace and harmony in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

DIG said that District Police Officers (DPOs) of all three districts in the division had been directed to remain on high alert and made extra security arrangements with close coordination with district administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace in Muharram.

While police had also setup check posts at all entry and exit points for monitoring purpose and thoroughly checking vehicles, DIG added.

He also urged the Ulema and religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought to maintain peace and tranquility during the Muharram.

He said that no compromise would be made on security and protecting lives and property of people which was the prime responsibility of police.

