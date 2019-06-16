Police put on high alert to maintain law and order in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The police in the provincial metropolis have been on high alert to maintain law and order by keeping a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan in this regard issued necessary directions to all the divisional superintendents of police (DSPs) to review security arrangements in their respective areas and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He also directed the officials to properly check all the vehicles at entry and existing points of the city.

The DIG said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order in the city. He also directed the DSPs to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he added.

He aslo asked the personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

Ashfaq Khan ordered the police officers to review security arrangements at all important places and sensitive installations on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident.