Police Question 60 Suspects In Rawat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Omar Saeed Malik, on Wedesday searched 25 houses and checked 60 suspects whereas interrogated several.

The action was taken in a search operation launched in Baga Sheikhan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Station House Officer Rawat Police Station conducted operation in the area.

According to spokesman, search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

