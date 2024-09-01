Open Menu

Police Raid 287 Drug Dens, Seize Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The police conducted 287 raids on drug dens across Punjab on Sunday and arrested 120 alleged drug-traffickers.

A total of 117 cases were registered and huge quantity of drugs was recovered including 90-kg charas, 3-kg heroin, 10-kg opium and 1,405 litres of liquor.

A police spokesperson said that since the crackdown began in February, a total of 18,459 raids had been conducted on drug dens across the province. During these operations, 22,477 accused were arrested and 23,048 cases were registered. The operations resulted in the seizure of 14,667-kg charas, 291-kg heroin, 433-kg opium, 109-kg ice (crystal meth), and over 1.762 million litres of liquor.

