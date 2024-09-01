Police Raid 287 Drug Dens, Seize Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The police conducted 287 raids on drug dens across Punjab on Sunday and arrested 120 alleged drug-traffickers.
A total of 117 cases were registered and huge quantity of drugs was recovered including 90-kg charas, 3-kg heroin, 10-kg opium and 1,405 litres of liquor.
A police spokesperson said that since the crackdown began in February, a total of 18,459 raids had been conducted on drug dens across the province. During these operations, 22,477 accused were arrested and 23,048 cases were registered. The operations resulted in the seizure of 14,667-kg charas, 291-kg heroin, 433-kg opium, 109-kg ice (crystal meth), and over 1.762 million litres of liquor.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of citizens’ rights priority of administration: DC15 seconds ago
-
Dengue larvae found on 1,792 locations in city29 seconds ago
-
Another PO held in Saudi Arabia, deported to Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Ali Geelani20 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi issues directives to ensure women representation in syndicate, senate in universities30 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani30 minutes ago
-
German CG visits MALC Healthcare Center in Tando Jan Mohammad30 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s legacy celebrated at the Youth Conference in Pallandri30 minutes ago
-
Gomal University to confer honorary PhD degree to Olympian Arshad Nadeem30 minutes ago
-
Nawaz lifeblood, pride of nation: Azma30 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 52 suspects, recovers arms30 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,346 injured in Punjab road accidents30 minutes ago