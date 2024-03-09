Police raid arrested 4 suspected gamblers Liaquatabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In an operation, the Super Market police station conducted a raid on confidential information, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals engaged in gambling activities.

According to the statement provided by SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in the Liaquatabad area, where the Super Market police station apprehended the suspects red-handed.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muneeb Ahmed, Zohaib, Ali, and Khadim.

Upon their apprehension, authorities seized a significant amount of cash, along with two mobile phones and various gambling materials.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and the matter has been transferred to the investigation authorities for further inquiry.