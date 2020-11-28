UrduPoint.com
Police Raid At Sheesha Center, Three Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday raided at a `sheesha center' in the Sadiqabad area and arrested three persons.

According to a police spokesman, following the information, Sadiqabad Police carried out the operation and netted three accused namely Bilal Hussain, Najeeb and Ali Raza.

The police team also recovered six `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

