Police Raid Gambling Den, Apprehend 10 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Korangi Industrial Area police on a tip-off conducted a successful raid on a gambling den, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

The seized items included gambling slips, chits, and Rs.

11,000 in cash.

The detained individuals, identified as Eid Muhammad, Anees, Niaz Hussain, Irfan, Nasrullah, Zain Ali, Bahawal, Manthar, Waheed Ahmed, and Nadir

The police registered a case against them and started investigation.

