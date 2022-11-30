Police raid gambling den, arrest 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district Korangi police on Wednesday arrested 12 alleged accused involved in gambling and recovered gambling chits, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

According to spokesman for Korangi police, a team of Korangi Industrial Area police station raided a gambling den in Mehran Town and arrested 12 accused.

Arrested were identified as Abdul Razzaq, Habib Gul, Anwar, Naveed, Mushtaq, Rashid, Sajid, Khuda Bukhsh, Asif, Ghulamuddin, Imtiaz and Lal.

The police recovered gambling chits, mobile phones and cash Rs. 17,200/ from the possession of arrested. The previous criminal record of all arrested was being checked.

A case had been registered and arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.