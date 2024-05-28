Police raid gambling den, arrest 16 gamblers in Pindigheb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) At least 16 gamblers were apprehended red-handed during a police raid in the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb police station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted the raid at a gambling den in Pindigheb, where the individuals were caught in the act.

Additionally, gambling tools and bet money amounting to Rs 6.28 million were seized during the operation.

The respective police have registered a case under the gambling act and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

