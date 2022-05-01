Police raid gambling den, arrest 17 gamblers

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Model Town Police claimed to have apprehended 17 gamblers red handed and confiscated bounty at Masoom Shah colony here on Sunday.

A heavy contigent of ploice on a tip off raided at a gambling den and arrested 17 gamblers from Masoom Shah Colony, they informed.

An FIR has also been registered against the accused, the source said adding that the gamblers tried to flee but were caught on the spot.

The accused have been detained at the police station after arrest.