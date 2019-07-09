UrduPoint.com
Police Raid Hotel In Lahore, Make Women's Videos

Tue 09th July 2019

The policemen assaulted the men in the hotel rooms and made indecent videos of women as well.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) In another incident of police hooliganism, some officials of Punjab police raided a hotel in Lahore and misbehaved with people.

Not only that, the policemen assaulted the men in the hotel rooms and made indecent videos of women as well. They abused the women and slapped them.

An assistant commissioner was also present at the scene during the police assault.

Police sources, however, said that they raided the hotel upon receiving information of some immoral activities being carried out in the hotel.

Earlier, some officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were caught on camera harassing citizens in Karachi.

The video of the alleged torture by CTD officials went viral on social media.

The CTD officials could be heard hurling abuses at the citizens in the video. They also did aerial firing and misbehaved with women.

The CTD officials also tried snatching the mobile phone of the woman.

The video was shot outside a Sheesha place in Clifton.

Watch here:

