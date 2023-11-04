Open Menu

Police Raid Illegal LPG Refilling Point, Arrest Two

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 09:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Police on Saturday raided an illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling point and seized equipment, a police spokesman said.

Those who were arrested during raid were identified as Muzamil Khan and Sami Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended police team said that the accused who endanger the lives of citizens by illegally refilling gas cylinders cannot escape from the grip of the law. He made it clear that strict action will be continued against such elements.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers during crackdown.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

