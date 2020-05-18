Police raid liquor factory, seized huge cache of wine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District police in a massive drive against narcotics and criminals launched on Monday arrested 6 drug peddlers and recovered thousand liters illicit liquor from drums concealed underground a liquor factory.

According to details, police team headed by ASP Ayaz Hussain conducted a raid on a liquor factory in village Qadir Bux Rind of Chowk Maari area of Obaavro taluka and arrested six accused including Siddique Rind, Rashid Ali Rind, Arshad Ali Rind, Shaman Ali Rind, Nadir Ali Rind and proclaimed offender Bakht Ali Rind and seized thousand of illicit liquor which was concealed underground.

Meanwhile, ASP Ayaz Hussain addressing a press conference along with SHO Mansoor Ahmed Hataar said police acting on a tip off conducted a raid in chowk Maari area of village Qadir Bux Rind and busted scores of liquor factories installed at homes for past 20 years.

The arrested accused further disclosed that they were running liquor factories inside homes and liquor was being supplied to Obaavro, Dharki, Ghotki, sadiq abad and Rahim yar khan areas of Punjab on eve of Eid. Police have recovered cash, three mobile phones and logos of private channels also.

The ASP said a case would be registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act.