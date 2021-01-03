The Baffa Police on Saturday raided the house of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah to arrest him in connection with a treason case

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Baffa Police on Saturday raided the house of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah to arrest him in connection with a treason case.

Mufti Kafayatullah, however, managed to escape.

The police arrested his brother Qazi Habeeb ur Rehman, two sons Shabeer Kifayat and Mohsin Kifayat, and brother-in-law Abdul Majid. The younger son Shabber Kifayat was later released.

It may be mentioned the treason case was registered against Mufti Kifayatullah for making provocative remarks against a state institution. The Federal Cabinet had given approval for registration of the treason case against him.