GUJRAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Punjab Police on Wednesday raided former Punjab chief minister (CM) Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence to nabPakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

The police said they could not find Wajahat during the raid.

The raid was carried out after a case was registered against Wajahat and his son Musa Elahi at the Kaklari Police Station of Gujrat on January 16.

According to the, the PML-Q leader and his son were booked over charges of violence regarding the change of name of the Kotla Arab Ali Khan Civil Hospital.

They said that both men were present during the incident.

The Musa had already obtained bail in the case but Wajahat was yet to get bail.

A local private tv reported that heavy contingent of police raided the former chief minister’s residence and detained the security guards of the house. Police barged into the residence with the help of a ladder, the sources said. But, they left after searching the house.