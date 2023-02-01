UrduPoint.com

Police Raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat House To Arrest Ch Wajahat, His Son

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023 | 01:43 PM

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

The Punjab Police say that they could not find Wajahat during the raid.

GUJRAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Punjab Police on Wednesday raided former Punjab chief minister (CM) Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence to nabPakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

The police said they could not find Wajahat during the raid.

The raid was carried out after a case was registered against Wajahat and his son Musa Elahi at the Kaklari Police Station of Gujrat on January 16.

According to the, the PML-Q leader and his son were booked over charges of violence regarding the change of name of the Kotla Arab Ali Khan Civil Hospital.

They said that both men were present during the incident.

The Musa had already obtained bail in the case but Wajahat was yet to get bail.

A local private tv reported that heavy contingent of police raided the former chief minister’s residence and detained the security guards of the house. Police barged into the residence with the help of a ladder, the sources said. But, they left after searching the house.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain Gujrat January Muslim TV Arab

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

12 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

33 minutes ago
 OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.