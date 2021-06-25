UrduPoint.com
Police Raid Residence Of Johar Town Blast’s Mastermind In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:58 AM

Police raid residence of Johar Town blast’s mastermind in Karachi

The Sources say some important documents have been taken into custody and no further arrest has been made during late night raid at the house of suspect David Pall.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) Police raided house of the suspect arrested for carrying out bomb blast in Johar Town area for further investigation.

The Sources said that police found some documents from his house in Karachi and no further arrest was made during the operation.

The suspect who identified as David Pall was the resident of Mahmood Abad in Karachi.

The raid was conducted late night on Thursday.

According to investigation, the suspect visited Lahore thrice and spent total 27 days there during all his visits.

David was running his business of scrap and hotel in Bahrain.

The suspect was arrested from Allama Iqbal International Airport and was off-loaded from a Karachi-bound flight.

According to the reports, David Pal is the mastermind of the Johar Town blast and had contacts with some foreign organization. He lived in Karachi but worked in Dubai and now was in Bahrain for his business of scrap and hotel. The reports suggested that he stayed in Gujranwala for sometimes after returning from UAE.

A vehicle carrying explosive material entered into Lahore through Babo Sabu entry point and the suspected car was stopped and after identification of documents was allowed entry into the city.

