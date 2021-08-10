Police raid sheesha bar, arrest 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :City police have raided a sheesha bar operating in a private housing society and arrested 15 accused besides recovering hukkahs, flavoured tobacco, coals and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman Tuesday said on a tip-off, station house officer Rawat police along with his team raided the sheesha centre set up in a private housing society.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Adnan Basharat, Asif Iqbal, Rehan, Amir Alam, Mohsin, Ibrahim, Rashid, Muhammad Haris, Usman Ahmed, Mukaram Ahmed, Abdullah Riaz, Muhammad Ashar, Muhammad Walid Irfan and Khizer Khan.

Police also recovered 15 hukkahs, 10 hookah flavoured tobacco and other items from the center and registered separate cases against all the accused.