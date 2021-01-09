UrduPoint.com
Police Raid Sheesha Bar, Book 9 In Rawalpindi

Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police on Saturday has raided an illegally run Sheesha Centre operating in a private housing society and arrested nine accused besides recovering Hukkas, sheesha substances, flavoured tobacco, coals and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that on a tip off Station House Officer Rawat police, raided the sheesha center along with his team set up in a private housing society.

The accused were identified as Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ayan, Muzammil Hussain, Muhammad Omer, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Ismail, Waleed and Mohsin Abbasi.

Police also recovered four hukkahs, eight hookah flavour tobacco and other items from them.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

