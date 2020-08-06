UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police raid snooker club, arrest 18 boys

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Waris Khan police on Thursday raided a snooker club namely Back Shot Snooker Club in its jurisdiction and arrested 18 boys who were playing snooker game.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas took action in accordance with thelaw against those violating the Punjab government's orders against public gatherings and closures of businesses amid the coronavirus crisis.

The violators namely Rashid Kamal, Irfan, Ahmed Ali, Noor Zaman, Hamid Ali, Wajid Butt, Sheraz Akhlaq, Arbaz, Jahangir, Waqas Mehmood, Amir Bashir, Shoban, Muhammad Imran, Aneel Ahmed, Muhammad Toqeer, Fazal Khan, Arslan Fareed and Afaq were sent behind the bars.

