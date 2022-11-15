UrduPoint.com

Police Raid To Arrest Me Foiled By Supporters: Buland Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Police raid to arrest me foiled by supporters: Buland Iqbal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The differences between provincial education minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai and his uncle, Buland Iqbal Tarakai have reached the next level as according to the latter, police raided his hujra in an attempt to arrest him.

Talking to the media, Buland Iqbal Tarakai said resistance by his supporters barred police from arresting him; however, the sanctity of his hujra was undermined by the police. Iqbal further alleged that police tore his clothes and baton-charged his supporters.

He alleged that all this was done with the consent of the former speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar and Shahram Tarakai. Iqbal said we wanted to carry out a peaceful march however some elements were afraid of the march and wanted to restrain us from our constitutional rights.

Buland Iqbal has demanded of the IGP KP to take notice of the incident saying that he would approach the court for legal action against Asad Qaisar and Shahram Tarakai.

