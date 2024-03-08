Open Menu

Police Raid Uncovers Smuggled Iranian Diesel In Keamari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM

In a targeted operation, Keamari Police Station authorities raided a compound in the Site B area, uncovering a stash of smuggled Iranian diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) In a targeted operation, Keamari Police Station authorities raided a compound in the Site B area, uncovering a stash of smuggled Iranian diesel.

The raid resulted in the apprehension of Muhib Hassan, a suspect allegedly involved in the illicit trade, while another suspect, identified as Asif, managed to evade capture.

The raid yielded a significant haul, with authorities seizing 630 liters of Iranian diesel concealed within a hidden compartment of a truck parked inside the compound.

Additionally, two vehicles believed to be used in the transportation of the contraband, along with a licensed pistol and empty cartridges, were recovered from the scene.

Following the arrests and the suspect's escape, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against them, with ongoing investigations aimed at unraveling further details surrounding the smuggling operation.

