Police raid unveils fake honey production; two arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A fake honey factory in Naya Mohalla, Pak Colony, was raided by the Pak Colony police station of Keamari District. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in the production of counterfeit honey, identified as Rafiullah and Javed Iqbal.

The operation led to the seizure of 74 kg of harmful fake honey, along with 9 kg of chemicals and various equipment used in its production. The arrested individuals have been charged, and ongoing investigations are being conducted.