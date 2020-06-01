UrduPoint.com
Police Raided A Wedding Ceremony, Arrested Violators

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:51 PM

Police raided a wedding ceremony, arrested violators

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A case has been registered against Chaudhry Aziz-ur-Rehman after a crowd gathered during a wedding ceremony at Mohalla Chaman Chowk, in Dera City but overruling the SOPs announced by the provincial government and causing danger to the safety of the general public to be infected from Coronavirus.

According to police, during the wedding ceremony at Chaman Chowk within the limits of City Police Station, the City Police has registered a case against Chaudhry Aziz-ur-Rehman, son of Juma Din, resident of Chaman Chowk, City Dera for violating Section 144 and gathering a crowd of the wedding ceremony.

