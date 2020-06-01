UrduPoint.com
Police Raided, Arrested Four Alleged Gamblers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:47 PM

Police raided, arrested four alleged gamblers

The University Police raided a shop in Aarra area and arrested four persons on the charge of gambling while one alleged accused managed to escape here on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The University Police raided a shop in Aarra area and arrested four persons on the charge of gambling while one alleged accused managed to escape here on Monday.

The Police party recovered a pistol and ammunition from the possession of the alleged gamblers.

The Police on a tip-off raided a shop in Aarra area arrested four accused gamblers Kamil, Tauqeer, Abdul Karim and Nadeem on the spot while one alleged accused Imran managed to escape from the spot.

The police recovered pistol 30 MM and ammunition from their possession and registered a case against the alleged accused under other provisions including Gambling Act.

