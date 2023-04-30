UrduPoint.com

Police Raided At Marriage Party, 12 Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police raided at marriage party, 12 booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police raided a marriage party and arrested 12 accused including four dancers, organizers and sound system operators on violation of sound system (Regulation) Act 2015 here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, on complaints and information received from the people, the Chuntra police raided a marriage party where the song were played loudly on the sound system.

Police arrested 12 accused namely Hamza Nazir, Mohammad Rehman alias Hasina, Ghulam Asghar alias Didar, Sameer Abbas alias Chhinu and Falak Naz.

Police took the sound system into its custody, the spokesman said and added, a case has been registered against the accused.

He said that the SSP Operations had directed police officers to continue operation against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against violators without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Rawalpindi Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

2 hours ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.