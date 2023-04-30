Police raided at marriage party, 12 booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police raided a marriage party and arrested 12 accused including four dancers, organizers and sound system operators on violation of sound system (Regulation) Act 2015 here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, on complaints and information received from the people, the Chuntra police raided a marriage party where the song were played loudly on the sound system.

Police arrested 12 accused namely Hamza Nazir, Mohammad Rehman alias Hasina, Ghulam Asghar alias Didar, Sameer Abbas alias Chhinu and Falak Naz.

Police took the sound system into its custody, the spokesman said and added, a case has been registered against the accused.

He said that the SSP Operations had directed police officers to continue operation against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against violators without any discrimination.