Police raided at marriage party, 33 rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Police have rounded up 33 accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at a marriage party here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov, a 12-bore rifle, 02 pistols, bullets and cartridges from their possession.

Fireworks and liquor bottles were also seized from the accused.

New Town Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

After investigating the other accomplices will also be arrested, the spokesman added.

It is mentioned that police conducted a grand operation after SP Rawal Faisal got injured by a stray bullet in his head.

According to a police spokesman, now SP Saleem's health is stable and he is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.