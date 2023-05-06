UrduPoint.com

Police Raided At Marriage Party, 33 Rounded Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Police raided at marriage party, 33 rounded up

Police have rounded up 33 accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at a marriage party here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Police have rounded up 33 accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at a marriage party here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov, a 12-bore rifle, 02 pistols, bullets and cartridges from their possession.

Fireworks and liquor bottles were also seized from the accused.

New Town Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

After investigating the other accomplices will also be arrested, the spokesman added.

It is mentioned that police conducted a grand operation after SP Rawal Faisal got injured by a stray bullet in his head.

According to a police spokesman, now SP Saleem's health is stable and he is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Marriage All From

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals f ..

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals from Sudan as part of its human ..

15 minutes ago
 Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

5 minutes ago
 Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to pre ..

Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to present in Pakistan market soon

5 minutes ago
 54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote nor ..

54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote northeast

5 minutes ago
 World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

2 minutes ago
 Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement c ..

Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement comprehensive plan to support S ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.