Police Raided At Sheesha Center; 13 Netted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police raided at Sheesha center; 13 netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police have raided illegal Sheesha Center operating in a private housing society on Friday and arrested 11 persons besides seized Hukkas, its substances, flavoured tobacco, coals and other items.

A police spokesman informed that following the information, Rawat Police under the supervision of SP, Saddar Zia ud Din Shah carried out an operation at a Sheesha Center located in a private housing society and held eleven accused namely Danish ,Zil Hassan, Nabeel, Usman, Naveed, Naeem, Abdur Rehman, Taimoor, Junaid, Shahkar Ijaz, Anwar Ghani, Turab Ali and Talah Mehmood.

Police team also recovered 20 'Huqqas', flavors, tobacco, coals and other items from their possession, he said.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

