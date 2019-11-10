Police raided house, confiscate 1360 liter liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The Cant police station have raided a house of drug dealer and also confiscated 1360 litre liquor of different brands from the house.

The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City addressing a press conference here Sunday said that action was taken in the area of Sultan Colony under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera over intelligence report.

He said that police have raided a house of drug pusher Nayyar Nadeem (Bhola) son of Muhammad Afzal in Sultan colony area of Cant police limit when he was standing at main door of his house while fled from house after raid.

The police inspected the house and found 1360 litre liquor, one illegal pistol of 30-bore and one 9 mm pistol.

The DSP said that drug pusher has taken house on rent where he manufacture Liquor and selling in different areas while also possessing illegal weapons to threaten police officials.

The police have registered case over discovering illegal weapons and liquor while started investigations and also constituted special teams to arrest the culprits.